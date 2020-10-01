https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-ilhan-omar-lock-her-up

President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over allegations of voter fraud at a Wednesday rally, prompting shouts of “lock her up” from the crowd.

Trump spoke at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday as his campaign pushes to flip the state red in the 2020 presidential election. Omar was caught up in a potential scandal earlier this week when a Minnesota man was caught on video allegedly harvesting ballots ahead of Omar’s primary election.

“What about Omar where she gets caught harvesting? What the hell is going on? I hope your U.S. attorney is involved. What is going on with Omar? I’ve been reading these reports for two years about how corrupt and crooked she is,” Trump said during his rally.

The crowd of supporters began to chant, “Lock her up! Lock her up!” as the president continued to criticize Omar. Trump has used Omar as a foil at past rallies, prompting similar reactions.

“Let’s get with it. Let’s get with it. I mean, frankly, harvesting is terrible but it is the least of the things that she has done. How the hell, then she tells us how to run our country, can you believe it? How the hell did Minnesota elect her? What the hell is wrong with you people?” Trump continued, getting some laughs from the crowd. “What the hell happened?”

“Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp” — Speaking in a state with one of the largest Somali populations in the country, Trump goads his fans into booing refugees, prompting “lock her up!” chants directed at Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/dT2yuHxFDZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2020

Self-described guerilla journalist James O’Keefe, who runs the investigative group Project Veritas, released a video on Sunday purporting to show how voter fraud by Liban Mohamed, the subject of the video, may have aided Omar in her primary race. Project Veritas reported:

“Numbers don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees’ ballots. Can’t you see? Look at all these, my car is full. All these are for Jamal Osman… We got 300 today for Jamal Osman only,” said Liban Mohamed in a series of Snapchat videos posted July 1 and July 2 on his own Snapchat profile. Mohamed said he was collecting the ballots to help his brother win the city’s Aug. 11 special election for a vacant Ward 6 city council race—which was held the same day as the primary for Omar’s MN-05 congressional seat. Ward 6 is the heart of the city’s Somali community and the Omar’s political base.

Omar spokesman Jeremy Slavin called the Project Veritas video a “coordinated right wing effort to delegitimize a free and fair election.”

Reminder that amplifying a coordinated right wing effort to delegitimize a free and fair election is not journalism. — Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) September 28, 2020

After the video dropped, the Minneapolis Police Department announced it was investigating allegations of voter fraud.

“ALLEGATIONS OF VOTER FRAUD BEING EVALUATED,” the department tweeted, likely in regards to the Project Veritas video. “The MPD is aware of the allegations of vote harvesting. We are in the process of looking into the validity of those statements. No further information is available at this time on this.”

Trump initially reacted to news of the video on Twitter on Monday.

“This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range!” Trump tweeted.

