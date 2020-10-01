https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/01/what-changed-biden-campaign-dems-urgently-hiring-door-to-door-canvassers-in-battleground-states/

Last week MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reminded Democrats that “Trump people are everywhere” and “Biden people are nowhere.”

The Biden campaign said Joe’s basement strategy combined with not sending people out on the ground in battleground states was because of COVID-19. Now it looks like the “science” has changed:

At least some Democrats are making good on Joe’s pledge to help boost the economy:

Other canvassers will be volunteers, according to the AP’s story.

The “science” must have changed… polling science, that is:

The Biden campaign had been holding off, possibly hoping Joe’s basement-only approach would be enough. Now Biden’s traveling a little more and they’re hiring people to knock on doors.

Sounds like somebody changed their mind!

One month before the election and Biden’s just now getting a ground game going? Good luck!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...