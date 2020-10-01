Hope Hicks, adviser to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump confirmed the news during an interview Thursday night with Fox’s Sean Hannity.

“I just went out for a test,” the president said. “It will come back later I guess, and the first lady also because we spend a lot of time with Hope.”

As a counselor to the president, working with the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, Hicks recently traveled with Trump to a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, on Wednesday.

Bloomberg, which was first to report the update citing unnamed sources from the White House, noted that all of the president’s staff wear masks when traveling with him aboard Marine One. Hicks was wearing a mask when flying with Trump this week.

She was traveled with the president aboard Air Force One on Tuesday night to the first presidential debate.

A White House official told CBS News, “Contact tracing has been done and the appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made.”

Hicks is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

She previously served as White House communications director and re-joined the administration this year ahead of the election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.