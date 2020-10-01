https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/yes-queen-cnn-releases-secret-recording-melania-trump-try-embarrass-melania-even-amazing-dream/

Well this didn’t work out as they planned.

Melania Trump’s former friend and confidante Stephanie Wolkoff released audio to embarrass the First Lady.

What a witch.

CNN gladly released the audio from the call between Melania and Wolkoff in an attempt to humiliate Melania Trump.

Melania talks about the far left media and liberal hacks who are constantly attacking her. And she does it with facts and grace.

America is so fortunate to have such a beautiful and elegant First Lady.

Melania comes off looking great here. pic.twitter.com/JewWP510LH — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 2, 2020

It would’ve been really damaging if Melania was disparaging her husband behind his back. Instead she is just as radical. I love it. — Mint Chip 🇺🇸 (@MintChipMusic) October 2, 2020

