The mainstream-liberal media has a record now of perverse disrespect for President Trump and his administration.

Their double standard is obvious and their hatred for President Trump and his voters is revealed on a daily basis.

On Thursday anti-Trump CBS hack reporter Paula Reid continued to interrupt White House Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany with racist attacks against President Trump.

Reid would not shut her mouth and listen to McEnany and continued to speak over her.

The CBS hack was OBVIOUSLY hoping for her viral Twitter moment.

That’s when Kayleigh delivered a much-needed public spanking.

Kayleigh McEnany: ‘You claim to be outraged and offended by POTUS interrupting Biden but that’s all you do in here!’

ZING!

Wow! @PaulaReidCBS just got her azz handed to her by @PressSec. ‘You claim to be outraged and offended by POTUS interrupting Biden but that’s all you do in here!’ https://t.co/OsSqTVkqub — Black Lives MAGA (@CapitolTrump) October 1, 2020

