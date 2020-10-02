https://www.theepochtimes.com/actor-rick-moranis-randomly-attacked-in-nyc_3524242.html

Actor Rick Moranis was attacked for apparently no reason by an unknown suspect wearing an “I love NYC’ hoodie in New York’s Upper West Side.

Moranis, who starred in famous movies such as “Ghostbusters” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” was punched in the head around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, police said. The incident took place at Central Park West near 70th Street.

Police released surveillance video of the assault, but did not explicitly say Moranis was the victim because of privacy concerns. Police describe the incident as a “random unprovoked assault.”

Security video footage showed that a man ran up to Moranis and hit him. The suspect walked away after Moranis fell backwards onto the ground. The man wore a dark “I love NYC’ hoodie. The 67-year-old actor did not appear to have any time to respond to the threat of attack.

🚨UPDATE IMAGE OF SUSPECT🚨 pic.twitter.com/sk2Q2YT2qN — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

The NYPD is seeking help from the public to identify the unknown suspect. The suspect is being wanted for assault and the NYPD is seeking direct tips and offering a reward of up to $2,500.

Moranis’ representative Troy Bailey said in a written statement Friday: “Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Actor Rick Moranis is shown in May 1994. (AP Photo)

Officer Jonadel Dorrejo told CBS New York, “He just wants to stay home. He just wants to recover and he just wants peace of mind.”

Police said that Moranis went to the hospital reporting pain in his head, back, and hip. He later walked to the 20th police precinct to report the incident.

Several celebrities denounced the attack and wished Moranis well on Twitter.

Actor Ryan Reynolds wrote, “Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay.” Moranis recently appeared in a commercial with Reynolds for Mint Mobile.

Marvel star Chris Evans wrote, “My blood is boiling. Find this man [suspect]. You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

Writer-director Judd Apatow wrote, “This the worst news of the last two days … This is why Rick Moranis avoided our country for decades. I guess he was right all along. We don’t deserve him.”

The Canadian actor has taken a long break from acting since 1997 after his wife’s death from cancer in 1991, opting to dedicate time to his two children.

He is known for his participation in the sketch comedy series Second City Television in the 1980s, as well as for several Hollywood films, including “Ghostbusters,” “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Parenthood,” and “The Flintstones.”

Whilst Moranis had not appear in live action films for over two decades, he has, during that time, provided voice-over work, released comedy albums, and appeared at certain fan conventions.

He will be making a brief return to live action films, reprising his role as the mad scientist in “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” in a new sequel called “Shrunk.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also send @NYPDTips a direct message on Twitter, or submit a tip on their website, crimestoppers.nypdonline.org. All calls are confidential.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

