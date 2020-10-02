The Trump campaign announced it would postpone all in-person events with the president or first family after President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday night.

Officials are scrambling to work out how they can get the president’s message to voters during the final month before Election Day and say they will switch to virtual events where possible.

Campaign manager Bill Stepien said: “All previously announced campaign events involving the president’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed.”

“All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” he added, “and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.”