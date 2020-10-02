https://www.dailywire.com/news/alyssa-milano-rachel-maddow-issue-classy-responses-to-trumps-positive-covid-diagnosis

Not all leftists have celebrated President Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis. In fact, two of the classiest responses have come from his most ardent critics: actress Alyssa Milano and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

“God bless the president and the first lady. If you pray, please pray for their speedy and complete recovery — and for everyone infected, everywhere. This virus is horrific and merciless — no one would wish its wrath on anyone. We must get its spread under control. Enough,” tweeted Maddow on Thursday night.

“As someone who has had #COVID19 and still suffers from post-covid syndrome, I can honestly say with all that I am that I wouldn’t wish this virus on my worst enemy. Please wear a mask,” tweeted Alyssa Milano.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also wished President Trump a “swift recovery” as he and Melania Trump go into quarantine.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted.

The level of classiness displayed by the likes of Milano, Maddow, and Biden was not universal on the left, some of whom outright wished the president would die or even suggested that COVID-19 diagnosis was a ploy to gain sympathy.

“Democrats, liberals, the media and others have always been wrong to simply treat him as a buffoon and a dummy and a jackass. Yes, he is all those things. But he’s also canny. He’s clever. He outfoxed Comey. He outfoxed Mueller. He outfoxed 20 Republicans in the GOP primary and then did the same to the Democrats, winning the White House despite receiving fewer votes than his opponent,” left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game,” he added. “He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this.”

As the Daily Wire reported, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the president is experiencing minor symptoms and that he will continue to perform the duties of his office.

“The president and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. They remain in good spirits. The president does have mild symptoms, and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people. He continues to be not only in good spirits, but very energetic,” Meadows said.

“We’ve talked a number of times this morning. I got the five or six things he had tasked me to do like I do every single morning, and he is certainly wanting to make sure that we stay engaged. I think the other thing that is critically important: the doctors continue to monitor both his health and the health of the first lady, will continue to do that. They’ll be glad to provide some updates later today,” Meadows continued.

