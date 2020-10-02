http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ERXZVEP28b8/

President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, has tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the White House.

Barrett has not seen President Donald Trump since Saturday, during the nomination announcement but has been visiting Senators on Capitol Hill. Both the president and First Lady Melania Trump confirmed early Friday morning they were tested positive from the virus.

The White House said Barrett continues to follow best practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke to President Trump this morning and said he sounded “good” and “upbeat” according to NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin.

A spokesperson for Graham also noted the Senate proceedings to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court would continue.

“Full steam ahead on SCOTUS,” the spokesperson said.

.@LindseyGrahamSC spoke to President Trump this morning and the President “sounded good, sounded upbeat.” The first thing Trump asked about were the SCOTUS confirmation hearings. “Full steam ahead on SCOTUS.” — per spox. — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) October 2, 2020

