Thousands of Honduran migrants are heading to the U.S. as boundaries between countries in Central America have been reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported Friday that around 2,000 Honduran migrants had entered Guatemala as part of a caravan heading for the U.S. border. Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said he would detain the migrants and send them back to Honduras, calling the caravan a health threat due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The order has been given to detain all those who entered illegally, and return them to the border of their country Giammattei said, according to the AP. “We will not allow any foreigner who has used illegal means to enter the country, to think that they have the right to come and infect us and put us at serious risk.”

The migrants were supposed to be registered as they crossed into Guatemala, but the caravan pushed their way past the limited number of Guatemalan police and soldiers and entered the country. The AP reported that a 15-year-old who traveled with his three friends and neighbors was looking to live the “American dream” and hoping to support his 6-month-old son who was back in Honduras.

“There’s no work. The necessity strangles you,” he told the outlet.

The AP reported that at least one migrant had already died within the first hours of the caravan crossing into Guatemala. The person “tried to climb aboard a moving flatbed trailer, but fell under its wheels,” the outlet reported.

Social media chatter planning a new migrant caravan reportedly began weeks ago with the planned departure date set as October 1.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, migrant caravans were fairly prominent in 2018 and 2019 until the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year. In January 2019, The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti reported that a caravan of nearly 1,000 departed Honduras to reach the U.S. It was just the latest in numerous caravans that had traveled to the U.S. in 2018. Another caravan formed in March 2015. In October 2018, a migrant caravan refused to accept an offer from the Mexican government to stay and work in that country. In November 2018, a migrant caravan was reportedly planning a “human stampede” to get President Donald Trump’s attention.

“Some 6,000 migrants have gathered in Tijuana, Mexico, across from San Diego, Calif., in the last couple of weeks. The Trump administration says as many as 10,000 could arrive in the next weeks or months. Most are sleeping in the streets or camped out in makeshift tents,” The Daily Wire’s Joseph Curl reported at the time.

Mexico began cracking down on the caravans in April 2019, arresting “hundreds” of migrants to keep them from continuing north.

“This is the second wave of mass detentions. The first came last week near Mapastepec, after the Mexican government closed a visa office there and demanded the migrant caravans turn around and return home or face arrest and deportation,” Zanotti reported at the time.

