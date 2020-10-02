https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attention-media-proud-boys-national-leader-is-afro-cuban-la-chapter-leader-is-black/
Black Member from the Proud Boys debunks the Mainstream Media White Supremacist Claims pic.twitter.com/CDgM8PNKyv
— Dowop Robinson (@dowop_robinson) September 30, 2020
Edwin Arthur from LA Proud Boys chapter…
The proud boys seem to be pretty bad at white supremacy…
The proud boys seem to be pretty bad at white supremacy https://t.co/FaTa2MzdNs
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 1, 2020
National Leader of Proud Boys is Enrigue Tarrio, Afro-Cuban