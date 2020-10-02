https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/attention-media-proud-boys-national-leader-is-afro-cuban-la-chapter-leader-is-black/

Posted by Kane on October 2, 2020 12:25 am

Edwin Arthur from LA Proud Boys chapter…

The proud boys seem to be pretty bad at white supremacy…

National Leader of Proud Boys is Enrigue Tarrio, Afro-Cuban 

