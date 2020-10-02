https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/02/attention-unhinged-rage-harpies-still-parroting-lies-about-the-melaniatapes-this-thread-of-what-she-actually-said-is-just-for-you/

Last night when we saw #MelaniaTapes trending we were pretty sure it was going to be a circus. And then we listened to the tape and heard a very tired, frustrated, angry, and hopeless First Lady talking to someone she thought she could trust.

Someone who was recording her.

Someone who dropped the recording to sell her crappy book.

But that didn’t stop the Left from running with the ‘MELANIA HATES CHRISTMAS AND CHILDREN’ narrative which she clearly DID NOT SAY. Luckily, Greg Price was good enough to put together a thread of what she ACTUALLY did say.

Share it with the rage-harpies in your feed today:

So much unhinged, so little time.

Clearly.

What the heck?! We like her even more now!

They are crazy.

Yup.

***

