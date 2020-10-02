https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/02/attention-unhinged-rage-harpies-still-parroting-lies-about-the-melaniatapes-this-thread-of-what-she-actually-said-is-just-for-you/

Last night when we saw #MelaniaTapes trending we were pretty sure it was going to be a circus. And then we listened to the tape and heard a very tired, frustrated, angry, and hopeless First Lady talking to someone she thought she could trust.

Someone who was recording her.

Someone who dropped the recording to sell her crappy book.

But that didn’t stop the Left from running with the ‘MELANIA HATES CHRISTMAS AND CHILDREN’ narrative which she clearly DID NOT SAY. Luckily, Greg Price was good enough to put together a thread of what she ACTUALLY did say.

Share it with the rage-harpies in your feed today:

🧵Here’s a thread of quotes in the #MelaniaTapes just aired by CNN. Tell me if you like her or hate her more. 1)” And they say ‘oh what about the children that were separated.’ Give me a f*cking break. Where were they when Obama did that?” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

So much unhinged, so little time.

2) On children at the border: “They’re not with parents. It’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or legally, you know, they need to do something.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

3) Children on the border: “I was trying to get the kids reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

4) On the media: “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him. I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

5) Every suburban mother around Christmas time: “I’m working — my ass off at Christmas stuff that, you know, who gives a f*ck about Christmas stuff and decoration but I need to do it.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

6) On the liberal media: “They would not do the story because — they are against us, because they are liberal media. If I go to Fox, they will do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

7) And lastly and my personal favorite: “I am driving liberals crazy.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

Clearly.

The rest of that quote after being asked about her “I don’t care jacket: “I’m driving liberals crazy, that’s for sure. They deserve it, you understand? Everybody’s like oh my god this is the worst this is the worst…they are crazy, ok?” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2020

What the heck?! We like her even more now!

They are crazy.

Yup.

***

