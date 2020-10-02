https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/attorney-lin-wood-announces-lawsuit-biden-harris-campaign-libel-racist-smears-kyle-rittenhouse/

Immediately following the debate Tuesday night the Joe Biden Campaign posted video alleging President Trump was a racist. This was despite Joe Biden’s long history of cavorting with and praising white supremacist Democrats including a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

In the video Joe Biden accused Illinois teenage Kyle Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested after he shot three violent Antifa fighters who physically attacked him at a Kenosha street protest.

On Wednesday Lin Wood threatened to sue the Biden-Harris campaign if they did not take down their dishonest video representation of his client.

On behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse, I shall sue @JoeBiden & Biden/Harris Campaign for libel. I am partisan in 20/20 supporting @realDonaldTrump. I am non-partisan trial lawyer who aggressively pursues truth to achieve justice. Put in your hearing aid, Joe. You will hear footsteps. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

But the Biden campaign refused to take down their dishonest video. It’s still playing on his Twitter page. Twitter has not taken it down either!!

On Friday Attorney Lin Wood announced he was moving ahead to sue the Biden-Harris campaign for accusing 17-year-old Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist.

The letter sent out on Friday includes this gem on the Tuesday debate of Trump versus his two opponents.

Here is the full letter sent out today by Lin Wood.

Attorneys Todd McMurtry and Ron Coleman are also involved in the case.

