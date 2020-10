https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/patriotic-can-save-100000-lives-next-100-days-joe-biden-calls-nationwide-mask-mandate-following-news-trump-covid-diagnosis/

Democrat Joe Biden called for a nationwide mandate on mask wearing in the United States.

Joe Biden: Be patriotic!… We can save 100,000 lives in the next 100 days!”

Biden then repeated CDC Director Dr. Redfield’s lunacy that masks are better than a vaccine.

