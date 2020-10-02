https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/best-president-ever-president-trump-mark-meadows-hand-chocolates-supporters-outside-walter-reed-video/

Mark Meadows hands out chocolates to Trump supporters.

A group of Trump supporters have gathered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where President Donald Trump is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The group organized quickly to show support for the president amid a sea of media filming outside the hospital.

Jack Posobiec of One America News is at the scene and shared videos of the crowd.

BREAKING: Trump supporters hold flash mob outside Bethesda hospital pic.twitter.com/sQfJ4wmKSd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2020

Now later tonight the Trump Chief of Staff went outside Walter Reed to hand out chocolates to the Trump supporters.

The president told Mark Meadows to hand out the chocolates.

Via Jack Posobiec.

Someone from California ordered Dominos for everyone at the Walter Reed MAGA flash mob pic.twitter.com/oLVjANoZrd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2020

What a GREAT PRESIDENT!

Via The Ingraham Angle:

[embedded content]

Wow– And a Trump supporter from California just sent pizzas to everyone!

Via Jack Posobiec who is there!

