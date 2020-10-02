https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-attacks-president-trump-michigan-speech-bolts-podium-without-taking-questions-reporters-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden traveled to Grand Rapids, Michigan on Friday and delivered remarks on Covid and the economy.

Biden wore a mask the entire time and called for a nationwide mask mandate (again).

“Be patriotic!… We can save 100,000 lives in the next 100 days!” Biden said.

Biden then repeated CDC Director Dr. Redfield’s lunacy that masks are better than a vaccine.

Joe Biden attacked President Trump with lies, knocked the September jobs report and spread the myth of the “K-shaped recovery”: “There’s fewer jobs than we had hoped for,” he said.

Joe Biden right now spreads the myth of a “K-shaped” recovery that benefits the high end only. A big problem for Joe: the actual numbers. It’s a Super V as pay surges for blue collar workers, at a pace far better than during Biden’s tenure in the White House, see the evidence… https://t.co/olaTzuDPaL — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 2, 2020

As usual, Biden bolted from the podium and didn’t take any questions from reporters after he finished his speech.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

