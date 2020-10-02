https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/519424-biden-camp-taking-down-all-negative-ads

Joe BidenJoe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE’s presidential campaign is taking down all negative ads and will only promote positive messages after President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two sources close to the campaign told The Hill that the former vice president’s camp is taking down the negative ads, with one source saying that discussions have been ongoing all day. The campaign decided to scrap the negative ads before the White House announced that Trump is being taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he will stay “for the next few days.”

“The VP can’t say ‘God Bless this family’ and then trash him in ads,” one Biden ally said.

Trump first announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE had tested positive for COVID-19. He is experiencing mild symptoms, including reportedly a low-grade fever, and he was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later Friday.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

White House senior adviser Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Biden, who last came into contact with Trump at Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland, tested negative Friday. There was no handshake at the debate to comply with social distancing guidelines, and their podiums were several feet apart, though neither wore masks at the head-to-head.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” the former vice president tweeted.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Prior to Friday’s announcement, Biden had relentlessly criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, saying Tuesday the president had been “totally irresponsible” in his approach to the pandemic and eschewing social distancing and masks.

Trump’s diagnosis and trip to Walter Reed will take him off the campaign trail for the foreseeable future, with his reelection campaign saying Friday it is moving his planned in-person rallies to virtual events or temporarily postponing them. Biden allies have indicated the former vice president has no plans to scale back his campaigning.

Al Weaver contributed.

