77-year-old Joe Biden and his wife Jill tested negative for the China virus.

Biden used his announcement as an opportunity to lecture Americans on mask-wearing and social distancing.

Biden is a recluse who has been hiding in his basement for 8 months while President Trump has been running the country and campaigning.

But it’s Biden’s mask-wearing that has kept him from getting Covid.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

President Trump revealed late Thursday night he and First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid.

President Trump is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and is in good spirits.

