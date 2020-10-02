https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/biden-tests-negative-covid-lectures-americans-mask-wearing-social-distancing/
77-year-old Joe Biden and his wife Jill tested negative for the China virus.
Biden used his announcement as an opportunity to lecture Americans on mask-wearing and social distancing.
Biden is a recluse who has been hiding in his basement for 8 months while President Trump has been running the country and campaigning.
But it’s Biden’s mask-wearing that has kept him from getting Covid.
I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
President Trump revealed late Thursday night he and First Lady Melania tested positive for Covid.
President Trump is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and is in good spirits.