Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE on Friday hoped for a “swift recovery” for President Trump Donald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE after both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” the former vice president tweeted.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Biden came into contact with Trump at the first presidential debate on Tuesday, though it’s unclear if he was exposed to the virus. The former vice president was expected to get tested on Friday.

The two candidates did not come into direct contact on the debate stage, and their podiums were several feet apart. Still, they were in proximity to one another for more than 90 minutes, and Trump’s family sat in the audience without masks.

Trump’s positive test has rattled the globe as world leaders and U.S. politicians send their well wishes for the president and first lady. The president’s positive diagnosis comes after he has spent months downplaying the severity of the virus, forgoing the use of face masks and holding rallies with large crowds packed closely together.

Biden has campaigned in a fundamentally different way, wearing a mask frequently even when he is distanced from others and holding small events where guests are spaced out.

Trump mocked the Democratic nominee at Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland.

“I don’t wear a mask like him,” Trump said of Biden. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from him and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Biden responded that Trump had been “totally irresponsible” in his handling of the pandemic and eschewing social distancing and masks.

Trump’s positive diagnosis will alter his ability to campaign. He will need to remain off the campaign trail until he tests negative, which could be up to two weeks or longer. Polls show Trump trailing Biden nationally and in key swing states, though polls in places like North Carolina and Florida have been extremely close.

Election Day is Nov. 3, in 32 days.

