Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump well upon news that they had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden tweeted. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Biden will be tested for COVID-19 himself later on Friday, according to CNN, just three days after he was on the debate stage with Trump, both of whom were without masks during the 90-minute exchange, though both were more than six feet apart. The campaigns had before agreed to forgo the traditional pre-debate handshake.

Biden confirmed on Sept. 4 that he had been tested at least once for COVID-19 and that he planned to be regularly tested throughout the campaign. “I just, ‘yes, sir,’ show up and put my head back,” he said at the time regarding his testing. “I imagine it’ll be sometime this week, but it will be a regular basis.”

Trump announced shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday that he and the first lady had contracted the virus, tweeting, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Melania Trump tweeted, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, said in a statement that Trump will still fulfill his presidential duties even while isolating under the careful watch of his medical team. As The Daily Wire reported:

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions,” the statement continued. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.” First lady Melania Trump responded to receiving the positive test by writing on Twitter: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

