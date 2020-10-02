https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bill-donahue-supreme-court-trump-coronavirus/2020/10/02/id/990140

President Donald Trump is close to “Superman” and will bounce back from the coronavirus, Bill Donahue, president of the Catholic League, told Newsmax TV Friday.

“I have full confidence that this man [Trump] is close to Superman. I think he is the most energetic man I have ever met in my life, and I see him as bouncing back. I think the projection will be very rosy. So I’m not at all down by this. If he has to get extra care from Walter Reed, so be it,” Donahue said Friday during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Ed Martin, who runs the Catholic Coalition Against Religious Tests for Office, said Democrats may look at Trump’s illness as a way to slow down the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

“You know the Democrats and the left are going to do anything they can. If you witness what they did to Brett Kavanaugh a few years ago. It was just despicable.

“I think they will do anything they can … it’s just so important we come at this as Americans kind of with a full understanding of who we are as a people. Our founding was in the Judeo-Christian tradition, a sense for the rule of law.

“We have an obligation to keep moving forward, moving forward with faith, with comforting each other,” But the reality is the business of living doesn’t stop for tragedy. It gives us perspective,” Martin said.

“I suspect the left will come up with more things, more issues, more question marks. I count on the, in this case, the Republican senators to know what’s at stake. But we the people have to be strong not weakened by challenges like this,” Donahue said.

