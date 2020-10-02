https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/03/bill-stepien-and-kellyanne-conway-test-positive-for-covid-19/

And the hits just keep coming. . .

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for Covid-19:

He reportedly says he feels fine:

So with about a month until election day, the president, his campaign manager and the chairwoman of the RNC all are Covid-19 positive:

Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway also tested positive:

Kellyanne’s test result was revealed by her daughter, Claudia, on Tik Tok:

Kellyanne was in the debate prep room with the president:

And at the WH event for ACB:

Husband George doesn’t seem happy with his wife’s former employer:

