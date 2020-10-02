https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-president-trump-announces-first-lady-melania-tested-positive-coronavirus/

President Trump announced early Friday that he and First Lady Melania tested positive for the COVID-19 China coronavirus. The announcement came just hours after news broke that close presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus on Thursday after presenting symptoms Wednesday night while on a campaign trip to Duluth, Minnesota with the President. Hicks was reportedly quarantined on Air Force One for the return trip to D.C.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Trump posted earlier in the evening about Hicks, “Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

Several close aides traveled with President Trump on his trips Tuesday to the debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio and on the trip to Duluth Wednesday. Trump traveled to Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday for a fundraiser with fewer aides than normal.

Video from Wednesday shows Hope Hicks with senior aides:

Trump had a busy stretch of campaigning scheduled with rallies in Sanford, Florida on Friday, Janesville and Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday and Tucson and Flagstaff, Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

In addition to all the concerns about the President, his family and White House staff is the possibility that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by Trump for the Supreme Court at a White House ceremony last Saturday, could have been exposed to the virus as she has worked with White House staff this week coordinating her meetings with senators on Capitol Hill.

UPDATE: Melania Trump posted, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

White House physician’s letter released:

