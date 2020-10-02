https://www.dailywire.com/news/president-trump-first-lady-test-positive-for-coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive on Thursday night for the coronavirus, which originated in China, following the news that White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

