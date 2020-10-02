https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-trump-and-melania-begin-precautionary-quarantine/
President Trump and First Lady Melania have both tested positive and will enter quarantine.
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
