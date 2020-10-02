https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-trump-and-melania-begin-precautionary-quarantine/

Posted by Kane on October 2, 2020 2:55 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

President Trump and First Lady Melania have both tested positive and will enter quarantine.

Full story here on Hope Hicks…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...