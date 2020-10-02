https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/10/02/breaking-president-trump-headed-to-walter-reed-medical-center-out-of-an-abundance-of-caution-n999166

President Trump is expected to head to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., ostensibly for treatment related to the COVID-19 virus. The president announced on Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation.

The 74-year-old president is experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion, and cough, according to an ABC News report.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

This is a developing story.

