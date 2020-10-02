https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-president-trump-taken-walter-reed-national-medical-center/

BREAKING– President Trump will go to Walter Reed National Medical Center this evening.

The President will spend a few days at Walter Reed.

NBC broke the news on Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: NBC News Special Report: President Trump will go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further medical evaluation. https://t.co/cSvI89O40a — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 2, 2020

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany released this statement on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE– FOX News host Martha MacCallum announced that President Trump will walk to Marine One.

Breaking: White House source. Trump will head to WalterReed shortly. He will walk to Marine One at 5:30 pm. Be there “a few days.” — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) October 2, 2020

More from Jennifer Jacobs:

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020

