BREAKING– President Trump will go to Walter Reed National Medical Center this evening.

The President will spend a few days at Walter Reed.

NBC broke the news on Friday afternoon.

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany released this statement on Friday afternoon.

UPDATE– FOX News host Martha MacCallum announced that President Trump will walk to Marine One.

More from Jennifer Jacobs:

