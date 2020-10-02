https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-positive-coronavirus

President Donald Trump tweeted on his official social media account that he and the first lady had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday evening.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he added.

The news came after the president confirmed earlier on Thursday that his longtime aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible!” he tweeted.

The president and the first lady indicated that they will go into quarantine.

Here’s more about the startling development:

[embedded content]

White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

