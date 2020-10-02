https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-being-transported-to-walter-reed-national-military-medical-center

President Donald Trump is being transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he will stay for the next few days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

