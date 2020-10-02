https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-trump-supporters-hold-flash-mob-outside-walter-reed-hospital-videos/

A group of Trump supporters have gathered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where President Donald Trump is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The group organized quickly to show support for the president amid a sea of media filming outside the hospital.

Jack Posobiec of One America News is at the scene and shared videos of the crowd.

BREAKING: Trump supporters hold flash mob outside Bethesda hospital pic.twitter.com/sQfJ4wmKSd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2020

Walter Reed MAGA Flash Mob https://t.co/KSe4QXmLrp — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2020

A source at the hospital told Posobiec that President Trump “has been cracking jokes nonstop since walking through the door.”

Bethesda source tells @OANN: “He’s been cracking jokes nonstop since walking through the door.” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 2, 2020

President Trump is expected to remain at the Bethesda hospital for the new few days to monitor his condition. He had no visible signs of illness as he walked to the helicopter in the White House lawn for transport.

The President posted a short video after his arrival thanking people for their support.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support. I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I’m doing very well. We’re going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much, I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you,” he said.

