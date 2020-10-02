https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519350-breonna-taylor-grand-jury-recordings-released

Audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings in the case of Breonna Taylor — the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police in her own home in March — have been released as ordered by a judge.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) had initially said that he would not release a transcript or recordings, citing the usual secretive nature of grand juries, but was forced to do so after one of the jurors on the panel filed a motion Monday, saying that the public had the right to the recordings.

The recordings were supposed to be released Wednesday, but Cameron’s office was granted an extension until Friday at noon due to the length of the proceedings.

The released audio totals nearly 20 hours, and a written transcript of the recordings has yet to be released, according to the Courier Journal.

Cameron announced last week that the grand jury decided to only indict one of the three officers involved with Taylor’s death. The three charges of wanton endangerment levied against former officer Brett Hankison are not directly related to the killing of Taylor, as Cameron said that none of the 10 bullets that Hankison blindly fired in the Taylor’s apartment hit her. Instead multiple shots fired by Hankison traveled into an adjacent apartment where three people unrelated to the case resided, which is why he was charged.

In an interview this week, Cameron told a local TV station that he never recommended murder charges to the grand jury.

“They’re an independent body. If they wanted to make an assessment about different charges, they could have done that,” Cameron said in the interview. “But our recommendation was that [officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove] were justified in their acts and their conduct.”

Updated at 12:44 p.m.

