The media and lefty spin in the wake of news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 has been dizzying. Newt Gingrich spotted the New York Times getting in on the act:

Just when you think the New York Times can’t get any dumber:”If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all,” Times reporters Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman:Trump’s positive test throws “the nation’s leadership into uncertainty.” — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 2, 2020

Sounds like there’s quite a bit of wishcasting going on at the New York Times building!

It’s hard to imagine them any dumber, but then they surprise us again and again… — Thomas Weaver (@tweaver45) October 2, 2020

And tomorrow’s another day.

