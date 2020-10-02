https://www.dailywire.com/news/catholics-for-biden-co-chair-trumpism-a-virus-dems-should-prepare-to-get-out-in-the-streets

One of the national co-chairs of the Biden campaign’s “Catholics for Biden” outreach is a theology professor at the University of Pennsylvania who has decried Trumpism as a “virus” and once referred to the “American God” as a “white racist God.” The radical professor is also urging her fellow Democrats to “be prepared like Belorussians to get out in the streets” after the election.

Theology professor Anthea Butler is a member of the Biden-Harris campaign’s “Catholics for Biden” coalition. As Campus Reform pointed out this week, Butler stated in a Twitter thread from mid-August that Trumpism is a “virus” and that after Democrats vote, they should “be prepared like Belorussians to get out in the streets”:

I’m tired of weak ass Dems. I want a tough race. We are fighting against a party that does not give one happy damn about 160k people dying, and that 600 extra in unemployment dollars is keeping people from wanting to work. They want kids in school and football games in a pandemic. I had a talk with a dear friend of mine who is a priest who is down for the people. White, male, academic. He still thought we could do that reach across the aisle BS. Folks, that day is over. We must make sure the Republican party is in tatters after the election. The republican party on every local state and national level must be defeated. It is not a party anymore, it is an ideology that has merged with the poisonous element of Trumpism and conspiracy theories like Q. Left to continue to fester, the party will kill Democracy and America. America is not only fighting the coronavirus. It is fighting a virus of racism, selfishness, and craven gain that is destroying our nation. That virus is Trumpism. Time to bring that virus of evil, stupid, asinine racism and self aggrandizement to heel. Biden/Harris 2020. This is not an election to sit around focusing in on hypotheticals, holding back your vote, any of that sh**. VOTE. And then be prepared like Belorussians to get out in the streets. Because we may very well have to.

After the verdict in the George Zimmerman case, Butler wrote in 2013, “God ain’t good all of the time. In fact, sometimes, God is not for us.”

“As a black woman in a nation that has taken too many pains to remind me that I am not a white man, and am not capable of taking care of my reproductive rights, or my voting rights, I know that this American god ain’t my god,” she continued. “As a matter of fact, I think he’s a white racist god with a problem. More importantly, he is carrying a gun and stalking young black men.”

She also stated, “When the good Christians of America are some of its biggest racists, one has to consider our moral responsibility to call out those who clearly are not for human flourishing, no matter what ethnicity a person is. Where are you on that scale? I know where I am.”

