https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinas-state-controlled-media-mocks-trump-for-getting-covid-19-paid-the-price-may-negatively-affect-his-re-election

A lead voice from China’s state-controlled media mocked President Donald Trump on Friday after the president announced that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus that originated in China.

In response, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-controlled Global Times, wrote on Twitter: “President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection.”

President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 2, 2020

Hu’s attack on Trump came after the president announced on Twitter that he and the first lady had been infected with the coronavirus.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement:

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.” The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professions and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, sometime late last year and has resulted in well over 1,000,000 people dying around the world.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

