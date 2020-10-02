https://thehill.com/homenews/519300-chris-christie-no-one-was-wearing-masks-in-the-room-during-trumps-debate-prep

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Friday said nobody in the room working with President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection ICE launching billboard campaign highlighting ‘at-large immigration violators’ MORE as he prepared to debate Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump’s death Obama sends well wishes to Trump, hopes he is ‘on path to speedy recovery’ MORE on Tuesday was wearing a mask.

“No one was wearing masks in the room during that time when we were prepping the president,” Christie said Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “The group was about five or six people in total.”

Christie was a member of Trump’s debate prep team, which also included the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Chris Christie, who helped the President with debate prep, says “no one was wearing masks” as “5 or 6 people” helped Trump get ready for the contest. The former New Jersey governor says he will be tested this morning. https://t.co/FwMpkJld3U pic.twitter.com/JrQmn1jcbD — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2020

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpTrump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 Trump to Woodward in April: I’m ‘just not’ worried about contracting COVID-19 MORE are in self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. The president was tested after Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksTrump campaign manager tests positive for COVID-19 Trump given Remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19 infection Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19 MORE, a close aide, tested positive herself after exhibiting symptoms.

Hicks was on board Air Force One with President Trump and other top aides as they traveled to Tuesday’s debate and a campaign rally in Minnesota the next night.

Christie said he is not showing any symptoms himself and plans to get tested again.

“Hope seemed completely fine,” Christie said. “I didn’t see any symptoms from either of them.”

