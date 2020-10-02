https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/chris-christie-tests-positive-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chris Christie on Saturday morning became the latest prominent Republican to report a positive COVID-19 test following a Rose Garden ceremony last week.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie tweeted on Saturday. “I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie was one of numerous Republicans and media members to attend the Sept. 26 Rose Garden announcement of Trump’s newest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee, and several others present at that event have all tested positive in the last 36 hours.

