CIA Mockingbirds Are Confessing Their Lies – One Even Said It Was His Job To Make Anti-Vaxxers Appear Whacko

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” William Casey, CIA Director 1981-1987

Former CBS Healthwatch reporter and author of the Matrix Collection Jon Rappoport fired out a lengthy email in which he dealt with a recent story out of the New York Times concerning the COVID vaccine written by a professed CIA mockingbird named Hill Regis. Regis confessed to being used by the CIA in order to make it appear that those who opposed vaccines are whacko. He was a plant.

Rappoport wrote:

More than once, after I’ve written and published a piece along these lines, someone asks me, DID THAT REALLY HAPPEN? The answer is NO, BUT IT WOULD. IF PUBLIC FIGURES CONFESSED THEIR CRIMES.

—Our paper, The New York Times, is the most trusted news source in the world. Lately we’ve been devoting pages to first-person accounts of lockdown experiences, during the pandemic.

Yesterday, owing to the exhaustion of our editors, we published a piece by a resident of Riverhead, Long Island, without properly vetting the text. We apologize for the error.

Apparently, this person was trying to describe a dream he had. He couched his story in terms of a briefing, but obviously no briefing occurred.

The Times editor who allowed the errant piece to be published also lives in Riverhead. We’re investigating to determine whether he, in fact, was the author.

THE NEW YORK TIMES PIECE (fragments retrieved):

“Ladies and gentlemen of the Congress, this is an informal briefing.”

“…Some humans can fly. Flying has no technological basis. It’s a rebound-reaction to months of lockdowns and overreaching government regulations.”

“I’ve discovered, so far, 63 federal agencies no one has ever heard of. They are all promoting the COVID vaccine, which is a very dangerous injection. These agencies are connected to Zuckerberger Enterprises, headquartered in two well-fortified buildings in the center of Baltimore. I have those buildings under surveillance.”

“I come from the future. I’m here to say a program aimed at injecting every person on Earth with toxic compounds, under the pretext of preventing disease, is a terrible mistake. Do not take the COVID vaccine.”

“Joseph Biden, from my Boston office, is also from the future. He wants to inject every human with COVID poison, called a vaccine. He is suffering from dementia…”

The NY Times piece gave birth to untold millions of tweets, most of them jokes written by pro-vaccine advocates. The paper did, in fact, discover that one of its editors, Hill Regis, wrote the lockdown “briefing.”

After a medical and psychiatric examination, Regis was pronounced “COVID-infected, with dementia symptoms,” and isolated for 14 days in a hotel on Broadway. He refused to take psychiatric drugs.

On August 14, 2020, he escaped from confinement.

In ensuing days, he posted many online memos under the name, “Mars.” For example:

“My head has cleared. I’m from the distant future. I’m here in 2020 to tell you the COVID vaccine the government is developing contains a series of so-called Q-compounds that will, over a period of years, produce profound disabilities of body and brain…”

Mars posted dozens of these memos attacking the COVID vaccine.

A reporter for the NY Times claimed Mars was acquiring hundreds of thousands of true-believer followers—anti-vaxxers.

So it was a surprise when a small online news service called the Kimosabe Courier exposed Mars, Hill Regis, as a former CIA officer who had been hired as an editor at the NY Times in 2014.

His most recent assignment, the Kimosabe Courier claimed: publish attacks against the vaccine, while “mentally unbalanced,” thereby smearing and defaming genuine vaccine opponents. Guilt by association.

The Kimosabe Courier interviewed Mars’ sister, Evelyn, who lives in Columbus, Ohio. She is a public defender. She told the Courier, “My brother, Hill Regis, who is calling himself Mars, worked for the Agency for almost twenty years. He analyzed reports and documents, and profiled foreign politicians. I was shocked when I found out he was employed by the Times as an editor. I suspected he was one of those, what did they used to call them…Mockingbird agents. Plants. He’s not suffering from any mental disorder. He’s quite sane. As a boy, he loved spy novels. He always wanted to work for the CIA.”

The Courier story was picked up by other news outlets, and finally the Associated Press confirmed that Mars, Hill Regis, had a long record of service at the CIA.

The NY Times stated it was conducting an “internal inquiry.” The CIA refused to comment on the exposure of one of its agents.

The Miami Herald dug into the story and came up with a suggestive finding. The CIA and the Centers for Disease Control had held a small joint “table-top exercise” in 2018, during which the subject of “pandemic messaging” was discussed. In the event of a global outbreak, how could a vaccine be sold to the public? How could disinformation be used to paint anti-vaxxers as deranged conspiracy theorists?

Suddenly, the LA Times and the San Francisco Chronicle fired two medical reporters. The newspapers stated these two employees had “misrepresented COVID-19 case numbers.”

Sally Westfield, a veteran reporter at Harper’s, wrote a long piece about the history of CDC efforts to “market vaccines through inducing fear.”

Her opening paragraph: “Anti-vaxxers may be wrong, but that doesn’t necessarily make them crazy. However, certain players would like you to believe both charges. These players are pulling down regular paychecks from the federal government, which Americans subsidize with their taxes.”

The first wave of exposure reached new height with the resignation of the NY Times medical editor, Dr. Phillip DeMarco. He published a mea culpa online at his new blog, My Long Sentences:

“I may not be able to fly over tall buildings, like my former colleague, Hill Regis, but I can lie inside buildings—which is what I’ve been doing at my newspaper for the past thirteen years. In particular, I’ve been distorting and suppressing the connection between childhood vaccines and autism. Now it’s time to own up to the facts. I know the facts. I’m a graduate of the CDC’s elite program, the Epidemic Intelligence Service. The EIS trains medical professionals. Some of them have gone on to occupy key positions in the field of journalism. I’m one. Or I was, until recently.”

Dr. DeMarco’s confession created an uproar.

Three CDC researchers emerged from the shadows and admitted their role in a vaccine-autism cover-up. They cited studies they’d authored, which had buried crucial and damning data linking the DPT vaccine to autism.

The CDC released a statement which failed to respond to the confessions of its own researchers, but did contain a few interesting nuggets:

“Replying to recent press queries, the CDC does send certain employees to the CIA for training, and they do return with enhanced security clearances, but this program involves an important educational exchange on the subject of biological threats, which are an ongoing concern.”

Two days later, Marci Crist, a former CDC spokeswoman, testified at a hastily called Senate Committee hearing: “…then what was I, a PR person, doing at Langley?” she said. “I am not a scientist. I wasn’t discussing ‘biological threats’.

I was meeting with CIA communications people, and they were filling me in on press contacts I wasn’t aware of. I can say this. Between the CDC and the CIA, we have American media covered, when it comes to medical issues. We control much of what the public learns and doesn’t learn. And if you want material for a few headlines, try this: pharmaceutical companies are also in the mix. The mix of disinformation. They pay for all those television drug ads for one reason and one reason only. They are paying for the news. The news needs their money. The networks need their money. So these drug companies and their agenda own the news.”

A Senator piped up: “Then how do you explain the recent shocking media revelations? These revelations are coming from the ‘news’.”

Marci Crist replied: “Well, Senator, people like me are obedient professionals, and we usually tell lies on command, but we are human beings, too. We can only take so much bullshit.”

That night, Crist, an instant star, sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. The interview immediately went sideways. Cooper interrupted Crist a number of times. He teetered on the edge of outrage. Finally, Crist said, “Quiet down, Sonny. America wants to hear me right now, not you. I’ve got my fifteen minutes of fame. The CDC buys about four billion dollars worth of vaccines a year. They also do studies to find out whether those vaccines are safe and effective. Is the CDC going to say, ‘Guess what, this vaccine we bought in quantity causes brain damage in children’? What are the chances? It would be like your network saying, ‘Guess what? This war we’ve been promoting relentlessly night after night? It’s not only destroying millions of lives, it’s completely unnecessary.’”

Cooper tried to smirk, but his mouth froze in a grotesque rictus.

Crist continued: “The pharmaceutical companies, Anderson, own your genitals, your heart, mind, and soul. You just don’t know it. Or maybe you do. Which is it? Let’s take a poll. Let’s do one of those famous CNN polls.”

FOX’s Tucker Carlson brought on a surprise guest, the man nobody thought they would ever hear from again: Hill Regis, aka Mars, the disgraced editor of the NY Times, who had kicked off the whole scandal.

Carlson: So which is it, sir? Are you sane or are you crazy?

Regis: I’ve always been sane, Tucker. I was a Mockingbird for the CIA. I was planted at my former newspaper…my most recent task was to make it appear that any person who opposes the COVID vaccine is insane. The technique is simple.

Carlson: You attack the vaccine, you appear to be a whacko, and therefore, anyone who attacks the vaccine is assumed to be a whacko.

Regis: That’s right.

Carlson: So, DO you actually oppose the vaccine?

Regis: I believe we need a major investigation. I wouldn’t take the shot in my arm without knowing a lot more about it.

The Senate Committee, seeing their every move grabbing huge news headlines, decided to expand their show. They brought in Dr. Tony Fauci and grilled him.

At one point, Senator Rand Paul said to Fauci, “Is it true the major clinical trials of the COVID vaccine are only designed to prove the vaccine can prevent MILD cases of COVID-19? I ask the question because mild cases cure themselves. No vaccine is needed.”

Fauci said, “A case is a case.”

RAND PAUL: Really. A person with a sniffle and cough is the same as a person lying on a hospital bed receiving heavy drugs?

FAUCI: Of course not. But they’re both infected by the virus.

RAND PAUL: You’re being evasive. You know and I know that the current tests of the vaccine only apply to people who have mild cases—and no one cares about that. As I just said, mild cases cure themselves. No vaccine is necessary. These clinical trials are a farce.

FAUCI: I disagree completely.

RAND PAUL: Suppose I told you the Committee’s next witness is a man who actually DESIGNED a test for the vaccine?

Fauci appeared shocked. The image of his frozen face would be sent online around the world, millions of times, in the next few hours.

FAUCI: Designed it for who?

RAND PAUL: For a company whose COVID vaccine you support.

FAUCI: I would say that man is making a grave mistake.

RAND PAUL: Really? Why? Because he’s willing to destroy his own career by telling the truth? By telling the world that his test of the vaccine has nothing to do with protecting people against real harm? That’s what he’s going to admit in the next few hours. On live television.

And he did.

For the next few weeks, media coverage was all COVID vaccine, 24/7.

Two major clinical trials of the vaccine were halted.

Hill Regis, under tight military security, was brought into the Senate Committee room to explain CIA-news media connections. Infiltration; the planting of agents and assets in newsrooms and editorial offices all over the US, and in foreign countries as well. Their mission: shape information; invent disinformation; bury vital truth.

At one point in his testimony, Regis said: “I can assure you that, in the wake of John F Kennedy’s assassination, the CIA played a major role in the media suppressing the names of key players involved in the plot. You have to ask yourself, WHY?”

A Senator said, “Is this another one of your crazy tricks, Mr. Regis? Because your former employers at the CIA are certainly going to say so.”

“I have no more tricks, Senator,” Regis said. “Do you?”

A week later, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, resigned. An editorial in the Washington Post suggested several ex-Army officers were prepared to testify, before Congress, that decades ago, while working as a medical researcher for the military, Redfield had invented false data to promote his proposed vaccine against HIV.

The day he left his post at the CDC, Redfield made a brief statement to the press: “…I know, for a fact, that all three major clinical trials of the experimental COVID vaccine are useless. They’re designed to protect people against nothing more severe than a common cold. The vaccine should be protecting against severe COVID-19 cases. It doesn’t.”

The Drudge Report posted a huge headline: REDFIELD SAYS SCREW YOU TO COVID VACCINE AS HE WALKS OUT THE DOOR. Within a few hours, 50 million people viewed that headline.

The following Sunday, on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Lesley Stahl interviewed Tony Fauci.

Stahl: So, is the COVID vaccine designed to protect people from serious illness, or isn’t it?

Fauci: All these studies, these clinical trials, need to be redesigned. In the current format, they’re only trying to show a vaccine can protect people from mild cases of COVID-19.

Stahl: And that’s not good enough.

Fauci: No.

Stahl: How long will it take to do new clinical trials?

Fauci: At least a year.

Stahl: Dr. Fauci, when did you become aware of this problem?

Fauci: A few weeks ago, Lesley. I was shocked.

Stahl: Why did it take you so long to understand what was going on?

Fauci: Key information was being withheld from me.

Stahl: By whom?

Fauci: Dr. Redfield and others.

Stahl: Which others?

Fauci: People at Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Two companies doing major clinical trials of the COVID vaccine.

Stahl: There is a third company, too. You’ve made very positive statements about their work on the vaccine.

Fauci: Yes. Moderna.

Stahl: Did they too withhold vital data about their clinical trial from you?

Fauci: It’s possible, yes. I would have to check my records.

Stahl: Dr. Fauci, you’ve been the face of the government response to the pandemic. Many have called you a hero. How did all this happen?

Fauci: Mistakes were made.

Stahl: Nothing more than mistakes?

Fauci: I’m conducting an investigation. We will see.

Stahl: If necessary, can you investigate yourself?

Before he could stop himself, Fauci smiled and laughed.

Three days later, he resigned from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The news-media winds had radically changed direction. It was now all reporters on deck to expose the COVID vaccine fraud. The story was a raging storm. It couldn’t be held back. Television news ratings were enormous.

The next revelation came out of the CDC itself. Its new interim director, a Dr. Carol Fole, whom no one had ever heard of, held a press conference in Atlanta. She made the following brutal statement:

“We have begun an investigation of the three major ongoing clinical trials of the COVID vaccine. For the moment, I want to stress a point that hasn’t been covered. Two of those trials are using a new technology, called mRNA, which has never been approved for use. Not for any vaccine or drug. The reason is, in past efforts, researchers have seen adverse reactions in humans. That means HARM. I’ll try to explain. The immune system becomes confused. It starts looking at the body, at certain areas of the body, at certain organs, as if they were intruders, enemies. You could say the body begins attacking itself. These vaccine companies believe they can overcome this problem. They want to overcome it. Will they be able to? We don’t know. Here is what we do know. From a business point of view, a commercial point of view, the new RNA technology makes it possible to design and manufacture vaccines much more quickly, easily—and more cheaply. Am I suggesting THIS is the motive for these companies bringing a new kind of vaccine into the world? Not yet. But I want to find out exactly what is going on here…”

Moderna halted its clinical trial of the COVID vaccine.

In a mind-bending moment on the NBC Evening News, cadaverous anchor Lester Holt told his audience, “In our profession, the news business, we are always skating across thin ice, based on the information that is fed to us, mostly by government sources. We trust the government. But then there are moments when the ice breaks. Then we…” He broke off and stared silently at the camera. “Then we need rescue from truth tellers. Where will we find them? Is Dr. Fauci a truth teller? I feel cold in here…”

That night, Holt scored the highest ratings of his career at NBC.

The following day, the commissioner of the FDA, Stephen Hahn, released a stunning statement. It was pure red meat for the press. They were all over it like ravening wolves:

Hahn: “As FDA Commissioner, I want to send a message, loud and clear, to the vaccine companies. If you come to us with an application to approve a vaccine for COVID-19, you’d better have your house in order. If you’re testing a vaccine that uses RNA or DNA technology, or any genetic modifications, we will demand solid evidence that your product does not cause harm. I am not making a political remark here. This has nothing to do with what the President wants or the Democrats want. Today, I have sent a letter to US Attorney General Barr, asking for a criminal investigation of the COVID vaccine clinical trials of all major companies. I believe the American people are being hoodwinked. Corporations are lying. Corporations are pretending they know what they’re doing. They want to unleash unproven technologies on our citizens. I will not allow this to happen. We always say we want transparency. Well now we’re going to get it. I’m warning my own reviewers at the Agency, do not try to slant the truth or skim the surface. If I discover any collusion with the vaccine manufacturers, I will make sure you are prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Frankly, I’m operating out of a sense of fear. I fear for the safety of our country. Because of the disturbing revelations that have emerged over the past month, I also fear I could personally be caught up in a scandal not of my own making. Yes, it’s like THAT. I openly admit it. I have a very important job. I have to be the navigator. I’m not going down with this ship. I’m going to do everything I can to save the ship. Whoever you are in the pharmaceutical world, wherever you are, don’t try to wrap me up in your machinations. I hold a true compass in my hand. Trust me, you don’t want to see me in a state of anger and outrage…”

The screaming Drudge headline: FDA COMMISSIONER COVERING HIS BEHIND EVERY WHICH WAY.

Politico: FDA’S HAHN SHOVES ALL HIS CHIPS ACROSS THE TABLE.

The New York Times: FDA ON RED ALERT; VACCINE MAKERS IN THE CROSS-HAIRS.

NY Post: FDA CHIEF A NEW HERO ON THE RISE.

Next Drudge headline: FDA COMMISH SUDDENLY GROWS A HUGE PAIR.

LA Times: A VACCINE IN CHAOS; ALL MAJOR CLINICAL TRIALS STOPPED.

Miami Herald: PFIZER CEO RESIGNS OVER COVID VACCINE SCANDAL.

CBS News: ATTORNEY GENERAL DEMANDS MODERNA RETURN HALF A BILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL FUNDING; COMPANY MAY FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY.

ABC News: VACCINE MAKER MODERNA HAS NEVER BROUGHT A PRODUCT TO MARKET; WAS FAUCI’S FAVORITE.

And it had all started with a man who had a job to do: convince the public that anyone who opposed the COVID vaccine was a whacko.

That man was a CIA Mockingbird.

If they are doing this with COVID numbers and the vaccine, you know they are involved in pretty much anything and everything that is being put out for consumption in the news.

