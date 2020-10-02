https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/classless-hour-news-broke-trumps-covid-diagnosis-wapo-publishes-imagine-will-like-never-think-trump/

So, this happened.

On Thursday night Trump Campaign adviser Hope Hicks announced she had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hope traveled on Air Force One with the president three times this week.

An hour later President Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady came down with the coronavirus.

Less than an hour after the news of President Trump and First Lady Melania’s diagnosis the far left Washington Post tweeted out this story.

“Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”

TRENDING: Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus

This is the Washington Post.

Via Cernovich.

The WaPo says the article had nothing to do with Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.
Still classless.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...