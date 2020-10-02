https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/classless-hour-news-broke-trumps-covid-diagnosis-wapo-publishes-imagine-will-like-never-think-trump/

So, this happened.

On Thursday night Trump Campaign adviser Hope Hicks announced she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hope traveled on Air Force One with the president three times this week.

An hour later President Trump announced on Twitter that he and the First Lady came down with the coronavirus.

Less than an hour after the news of President Trump and First Lady Melania’s diagnosis the far left Washington Post tweeted out this story.

“Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”

This is the Washington Post.

Less than an hour after news broke of Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, the Washington Post tweeted, "Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again."

The WaPo says the article had nothing to do with Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Still classless.

Despite being apparently unconnected to Trump's announcement that he had contracted coronavirus, the Washington Post was forced to delete a tweet that stated, "Opinion: Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again."

The @washingtonpost tweeted early Friday morning after @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS were diagnosed with coronavirus. WaPo:

"Opinion: Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again."

“Opinion: Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”https://t.co/8Esft8ffJv — (@buzzman888) October 2, 2020

