Early Friday on the heels of the announcement of President Donald Trump and first lady Melanie Trump’s positive COVID-19 tests, CNN political Carl Bernstein wondered if Trump would started listening to “the scientists” given his diagnosis.

“The basic fact of our national life right now is an unknown quantity in our politics, in our markets, in our business,” he said. “There’s now a dividing line really in how we approach COVID. Are we finally now going to let the science prevail? Is the President going to say it is time for the scientists to be listened to by myself? We have a stark landscape in front of us.”

