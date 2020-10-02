https://thehill.com/homenews/media/519292-cnns-gupta-odds-are-very-much-in-trumps-favor-for-covid-recovery

CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta on Friday said “the odds are very much” in President TrumpDonald John TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE‘s favor to make a full recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“The odds are very much in his favor. I don’t want to unsettle people too much with this. You know, greater than 90 percent, 95 percent that he will get through this, still,” Gupta said in an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Given the President’s age and his pre-existing conditions illnesses, he’s going to be at increased risk,” @drsanjaygupta says on Trump testing positive for Covid-19. “But… the odds are very much in his favor… greater than 90%, 95% chance that he will get through this” pic.twitter.com/pndvHlwn37 — New Day (@NewDay) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Gupta said that Trump should stay in isolation for two weeks even though the diagnosis comes just 32 days before the U.S. presidential election.

Trump, 74, has several underlying health issues, including age and weight.

The President should stay in isolation “for probably up to two weeks,” Gupta added.

“We’re talking about the highest levels of government. There’s a lot of people [who] today will learn that they need to be in quarantine for possibly the next two weeks,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN confirmed that Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Poll: Biden notches 7-point lead ahead of Trump in New Hampshire Jim Carrey to make his SNL debut as Joe Biden this week MORE will be tested on Friday after sharing a debate stage with the president on Tuesday night. The debate featured a number of instances where Trump raised his voice toward Biden, possibly increasing the chances droplets could be in the air.

It was also announced by the president that first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPresident Trump, Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 Trump, first lady to quarantine after top aide tests positive for coronavirus Secret recordings show Melania Trump was frustrated about criticism of Trump 2018 border separation policy: CNN MORE has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

