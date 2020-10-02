https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/colorado-dem-tells-media-keep-vote-results-secret-election-night/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The press should not report a winner of the upcoming presidential race on the night of the election, said the Colorado secretary of state.

Jena Griswold, who manages the state’s elections, urged media outlets not to report voting results on the night of the election, saying it might not represent members of the public who will vote by mail.

“ATTN NATIONAL MEDIA EXECUTIVES: Our democracy cannot be held hostage to a ratings race. If you care about our democracy, you will protect it. Full Stop,” Griswold wrote Thursday. “We are in the middle of a pandemic and the President of the United States has telegraphed that he may claim victory on election night, even when millions of ballots will not have been counted.”

