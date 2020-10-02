https://www.theblaze.com/news/rick-moranis-random-attack-nyc

Comedy legend Rick Moranis was the victim of a random violent assault by a stranger Thursday and was hospitalized, police say.

Moranis, 67, was sucker-punched in broad daylight just before 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West near 70th street, WLNY-TV reported.

The assault, which took place just outside Moranis’ apartment building, was captured on camera. The New York Post reported that Moranis was taken to the hospital for evaluation, suffering injuries to his head, back, and right hip.

The suspect remains wanted by police. NYPD Crime Stoppers shared video of the suspect and announced a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

In the video, the assailant punches the actor, then just walks away.

Moranis is well known for his comedic roles in classic films such as “Ghostbusters” (1984), “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (1989), and “Spaceballs” (1987).

Moranis retired from acting in the 1990s to focus on raising his two children as a single father after his wife died of cancer at age 35. Since then, many in Hollywood have tried to get him to return to acting, but until this year he’s turned all the offers down.

“I pulled out of making movies in about ’96 or ’97,” he told USA Today in 2005. “I’m a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the traveling involved in making movies. So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn’t miss it.”

Moranis has a large fan following who made themselves vocal Friday about how his assailant ought to be found and punished.

Moranis finally returned to the small screen this year for a Mint Mobile commercial alongside Ryan Reynolds, who introduces him as an actor “we’ve all gone far too long without.”

Reynolds said he “wept” when Moranis agreed to come out of retirement to do the commercial.

In February, Deadline reported Moranis will return to the big screen, reprising his role as “Wayne Szalinski” for Disney’s planned sequel to “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” The movie will be titled “Shrunk” and will star Josh Gad playing Szalinski’s son who aspires to be a scientist like his dad and accidentally shrinks his kids.

