Three months after being canceled at Paramount Network, the show is filming again to fulfill commitments in overseas territories.

Three months after it was canceled at Paramount Network, Cops is back in production — but is not set to air anywhere in the United States.

The long-running series has crews working in Spokane County, Washington, where it has filmed multiple times in the past.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Cops and [series producer] Langley Productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return, highlighting the outstanding work our deputies provide to all of you,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. The release notes that two crews from the show began filming in September and will remain in the area through early November.

The episodes being filmed won’t air in the United States. A spokesperson for Langley Productions tells The Hollywood Reporter that the episodes are being filmed to fulfill commitments in international territories where Cops still airs.

Paramount Network postponed the premiere of Cops‘ 33rd season after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis set off nationwide protests for racial and social justice, then canceled the show outright June 9. A&E canceled its top-rated Live PD, which like Cops follows officers on patrol, around the same time. WGN America, which had off-network rights to the show, let its contract expire June 30.