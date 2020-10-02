https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/curious-timing-new-migrant-caravan-rams-honduran-police-way-us-border-video/

A new caravan of approximately 2,000 Hondurans rammed through police and entered Guatemala on Thursday on their way to the United States border one month before the election.

The Hondurans are seen on video gleefully smashing through Honduran police as they entered Guatemala.

At least they’re wearing masks…

WATCH:

TRENDING: Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Here comes the latest caravan, gleefully smashing through Honduran police on their way to the US southern border. Video courtesy of the Guatemalan government pic.twitter.com/jGufWsfIyg — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) October 2, 2020

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Friday vowed to detain and deport the migrants back to Honduras.

“The order has been given to detain all those who entered illegally, and return them to the border of their country,” Giammattei said in a broadcast address to the nation. “We will not allow any foreigner who has used illegal means to enter the country, to think that they have the right to come and infect us and put us at serious risk.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday suggested the migrant caravan was organized to benefit someone in the US presidential election.

Recall, the highly organized migrant caravans began forming in Central America in 2018.

The Department of Homeland Security previously confirmed that gang members and people with “significant criminal histories” were embedded in the massive migrant caravans of mostly military-aged males marching up to the United States.

The DHS also confirmed Judicial Watch’s reporting that people from Bangladesh, Congo, South Asia and the Middle East were also traveling with the caravans.

“Citizens of countries outside Central America, including countries in the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and elsewhere are currently traveling through Mexico toward the U.S.,” DHS spox Tyler Houlton said in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

