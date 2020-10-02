https://hannity.com/media-room/dem-senator-trump-will-use-vladimir-putin-as-his-surrogate-while-he-recovers-from-covid-19/
DEVELOPING: Sen. Chris Murphy Admits Meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister in Munich
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.18.20
Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy confirmed Tuesday that he met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the Munich Security Conference; saying it’s “dangerous not to talk to adversaries.”
“Attached is my usual account of my latest trip abroad, this one to Ukraine and Munich. I met w the Iranian Foriegn Minister in Munich. It’s dangerous not to talk to adversaries, esp amidst a cycle of escalation,” said Murphy on social media.
2/ First, I urged him to control any Iranian proxies in Iraq who might attack U.S. forces and allies there.
Second, I pressed him to release American citizens being unlawfully detained in Iran.
Third, I pushed him to end the Houthi blockage of humanitarian aid in Yemen.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020
4/ I wish President Trump would see that value too. Because our current policy of blind, non-strategic escalation is just making Iran more powerful and menacing, and making America weaker and less secure.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020
“I wish President Trump would see that value too. Because our current policy of blind, non-strategic escalation is just making Iran more powerful and menacing, and making America weaker and less secure,” he added.
BACKING BEIJING: Dem Senator Says Coronavirus ‘Not Because of Anything China Did,’ Blames Trump
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.15.20
Democratic Senator Chris Murphy stunned viewers across the USA Wednesday; baselessly asserting the current Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe “is not because of anything that China did.”
“The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did, anything the WHO did, it’s because of what this President did,” said Sen. Murphy.
Despite its coronavirus lies, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy says China is blameless:
“The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did” pic.twitter.com/sQXVVPgej5
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 15, 2020
Watch Murphy’s stunning comments above.