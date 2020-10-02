https://hannity.com/media-room/dem-senator-trump-will-use-vladimir-putin-as-his-surrogate-while-he-recovers-from-covid-19/

DEVELOPING: Sen. Chris Murphy Admits Meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister in Munich

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.18.20

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy confirmed Tuesday that he met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif at the Munich Security Conference; saying it’s “dangerous not to talk to adversaries.”

“Attached is my usual account of my latest trip abroad, this one to Ukraine and Munich. I met w the Iranian Foriegn Minister in Munich. It’s dangerous not to talk to adversaries, esp amidst a cycle of escalation,” said Murphy on social media.

2/ First, I urged him to control any Iranian proxies in Iraq who might attack U.S. forces and allies there. Second, I pressed him to release American citizens being unlawfully detained in Iran. Third, I pushed him to end the Houthi blockage of humanitarian aid in Yemen. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

4/ I wish President Trump would see that value too. Because our current policy of blind, non-strategic escalation is just making Iran more powerful and menacing, and making America weaker and less secure. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

“I wish President Trump would see that value too. Because our current policy of blind, non-strategic escalation is just making Iran more powerful and menacing, and making America weaker and less secure,” he added.

Source: Fox News