Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) wrote in a statement Friday that “no business should proceed” in the Senate, which would include the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, until the Senate understands the scope of the coronavirus spread in Washington, DC.

Murphy released a statement after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, as Breitbart News reported.

He contended every person in Congress needs to get tested to find out the scope of the spread of the coronavirus in the Capitol and no business should continue until everyone gets tested. This would include the confirmation of Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Murphy wrote, “Everyone in the Capitol complex needs to be tested. Every Republican Senator or staff member who was in close contact with Trump needs to quarantine. No business should proceed in the Senate until we understand the scope of this crisis.”

Everyone in the Capitol complex needs to be tested. Every Republican Senator or staff member who was in close contact with Trump needs to quarantine. No business should proceed in the Senate until we understand the scope of this crisis. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2020

Murphy’s statement came as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) issued a joint statement of their own rejecting a Trump administration offer in May to supply the Capitol with 1,000 rapid-result coronavirus tests.

“There is tremendous CoronaVirus testing capacity in Washington for the Senators returning to Capital (sic) Hill on Monday. Likewise the House, which should return but isn’t because of Crazy Nancy P. The 5 minute Abbott Test will be used,” Trump wrote in May.

McConnell said he plans to move “full steam ahead” with the confirmation of Judge Barrett.

He continued, “Just finished a great phone call with @POTUS. He’s in good spirits and we talked business — especially how impressed Senators are with the qualifications of Judge Barrett.”

He added, “Full steam ahead with the fair, thorough, timely process that the nominee, the Court, & the country deserve.”

