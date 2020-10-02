https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/disgusting-despite-president-trumps-historic-support-israel-jewish-people-hateful-jewish-democrats-label-nazi-new-ad/

President Trump and leaders from UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign historic peace deal at the White House in September.

President Trump has done more for the Jewish community and Israel in his first term than any president in US history.

But despite all he has done for Jews in the US and Israel, Democrat Jews defamed him in a disgusting new ad while minimizing his many historic accomplishments.

We reported that on Christmas Day 2016, in a final despicable act against Christians and Jews, Barack Obama effectively signed over Christendom’s and Judaism’s holiest sites to radical Muslim groups.

And…. The Christian and Jew-hating Obama administration HELPED WRITE the UN draft that allowed this to take place!

Before this Obama gave billions to Iran, in a deal that crippled the Middle East in fear. This was reported the act that led citizen Trump to decide to run for office.

President Trump came in and taking bold action, he moved the US consulate in Israel to Jerusalem. Something politicians for years promised to do but didn’t.

The President repeatedly announced his support for Israel. He took on its enemies, destroying ISIS and its leaders and killing Iran’s number one terrorist in the world, Qassem Soleimani.

Then President Trump did the unthinkable and unimaginable, he brokered two Middle East peace deals with Israel, receiving two nominations for Nobel Peace prizes as a result.

But despite all of this, far left Democrat smear machines are labeling President Trump an anti-Semite and comparing him and his followers to Nazi Germany, as Breitbart reported:

An ad by the Jewish Democratic Council of America comparing President Trump’s America to 1930s Nazi Germany has sparked outrage — and support — from antisemitism watchdog czars. The split-screen 30-second ad released Tuesday features side-by-side footage and images of Nazi Germany rallies in the 1930s and Trump rallies, including neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, as well as images from the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack in which 11 Jews were killed. A defaced, present-day synagogue features alongside photos of graffitied Jewish shops in the ’30s. Entitled “Hate doesn’t stop itself, it must be stopped,” the ad blames Trump for the rise of far-right antisemitism.

Here is the disgusting ad.

Of course, associating President Trump and his followers to antisemitism is a lie.

President Trump’s actions and statements prove his consistent support for Israel and the Jewish community in the US.

This President is the opposite of Obama and the most pro-Israel president the world has ever seen.

