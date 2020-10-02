https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/migrant-caravan-hundreds-of-illegals-bust-through-police-barricade-heading-towards-usa/

How did we get to the point where nations no longer defend their borders? Something that was a top priority of any civilization in the past has now been deemed by liberals to be ‘racist’.

Liberals could NEVER have flourished in a past civilization. They would have been wiped out if they lived by their current policies. They can only flourish in a society like America where they use free speech against the nation itself and manipulate the system to their liking.

These scumbags are just going to walk in here like they own the place and thanks to the betrayal by our leaders we are powerless as a nation to stop it.

Nations who have ruled out shooting invaders that try to enter illegally are compromised nations who are ripe for conquering.

