Dr. Ronny Jackson, a retired Navy admiral who served as the personal physician to both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said doctors likely will treat President Donald Trump with hydroxychloroquine if they need to address any symptoms that appear from COVID-19.

“A lot of this is going to depend on whether or not he actually does have symptoms,” Jackson told Newsmax TV on Friday. “If he’s truly asymptomatic, he’s in a very good spot right now.

“If he does develop symptoms, it is reasonable to think that they might go ahead and treat him a little bit. And I think the drug hydroxychloroquine is a reasonable start. He’s had that. He took prophylactically (preventively). He can get a little higher dose as a treatment. We know that he’s not going to have any negative effects on him. He’s already had it.”

Jackson, 53, who is running as a Republican for the House of Representatives seat from Texas’ 13th Congressional District, said on “Spicer & Co.” that doctors’ biggest challenge will be to get Trump to rest.

“It’s going to be hard to make him rest,” Jackson said. “He’s going to keep pushing hard. He’s not going to rest a whole lot. That’s not his nature. It would be welcome, but…”

Jackson said while Trump is 74, he has no underlying health conditions, giving him a 99.5% chance of him “recovering from this uneventfully.”

Complicating the issue, however, will be that Trump is the president of the United States and not anyone else, he said.

“The president’s going to be in relative isolation and relative(ly) sequestered. He’s still got to be president. He’s still going to be surrounded by those key people at the White House that have to be there,” Jackson explained. “They’re going to make it essential personnel only. But you know as well as I do, he’s going to have to have interactions with his chief of staff, with his press secretary, his military aide, and his nationals security adviser, do those kinds of things.

“They’ll wash their hands, they’ll wear masks, there will be social distancing, but it’s not like you or I got it and they sent us home from the White House and told us don’t come back till you can verify you don’t have this. He still has to go on being president.”

