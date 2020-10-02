http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Dsnjb5DRRVY/

The Avengers and Dune star Dave Bautista said it’s “terrifying” the people who thought President Donald Trump was a fascist yesterday are wishing the president well today, after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“What’s really terrifying to me right now is that so many people who thought Trump was the fascist scourge of the earth yesterday are praying for him and wishing him a speedy recovery today,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said in a tweet on Friday. “Imagine how his supporters and undecided voters are going to react?! Wtf people?!!”

What’s really terrifying to me right now is that so many people who thought Trump was the fascist scourge of the earth yesterday are praying for him and wishing him a speedy recovery today. Imagine how his supporters and undecided voters are going to react?! Wtf people?!! — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

In another tweet, the former WWE star proclaimed that Trump has “incited violence on so many levels” and “lied to Americans and created a false sense of security and people died.”

“He’d happily see one of his disciples gun down anyone who opposes him. Hes [sic] the same person with or without covid,” he continued, adding that he has “0 sympathy” for Trump.

Trump has incited violence on so many levels it’s sickening. He lied to Americans and created a false sense of security and people died. He’d happily see one of his disciples gun down anyone who opposes him. Hes the same person with or without covid. I have 0 sympathy for him. — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

In response to a tweet from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who called for prayers for the president, Bautista clarified that he “never wished” the virus on anyone but questioned how many coronavirus victims the president has, personally, prayed for.

I’ve never wished it on anyone. But it is what it is. I wonder how many covid victims Trump has prayed for? https://t.co/0Z6ZccFZ2g — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

But, the My Spy star did not stop there, mocking president Trump’s lifestyle, fitness, and pre-existing conditions in another tweet.

“Well we know he’s not the epitome of health and fitness,” Bautista said. “I’m guessing by his gimpy walk and his water drinking skills that he’s got underlying conditions. So if President High Blood Pressure shows up in two weeks claiming ‘covid’s like a bad cold’ then something ain’t right!”

Well we know he’s not the epitome of health and fitness. I’m guessing by his gimpy walk and his water drinking skills that he’s got underlying conditions. So if President High Blood Pressure shows up in two weeks claiming “covid’s like a bad cold” then something ain’t right! https://t.co/rVMwO4VJiB — Shadow Person Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) October 2, 2020

Early Friday morning, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Wuhan virus. The first lady also provided an update from her Twitter account, assuring the American people that they are both”feeling good.”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

White House Physician Sean Conley also released a letter, stating that he expects Trump to “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

This is far from the first time Dave Bautista has attacked the president. In April, Bautista smeared Trump’s supporters, calling them “braindead morons” who back a “wannabe dictator.”

